WG&L officials ask for patience during cleanup process

Customers with Albany Water Gas & Light are being offered a power outage form since many customers have been without power since Monday night's storm.

Officials with WG&L said that the form can be used at the Division of Family and Children Services as a verification that they are without power.

From there, DFACS will determine how to best assist those customers.

The form is required by DFACS to verify that the customer lives in the confirmed outage area. The utility account must be in the customer’s name, and the customer must show a valid identification card.

Since the meters are not running, customers will not be charged during the period that their utilities were not on.

Officials are asking for patience as they are working as quickly as possible to restore electricity to everyone at this time.

For more information, please contact Ms. Mary Ann Petty, Administrative Services Director, at 229.883.8330 ext. 223.

