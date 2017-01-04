East Albany residents start cleaning after storms

As folks returned to their homes after the storm many of them feared the worst. (Source:WALB)

People in Albany are beginning to clean up after severe weather ripped through the area, and damage is widespread throughout the county.

Power lines down and trees on homes, it's a common sight in East Albany.

"I was just praying that I didn't get the bad end of it like most people did around here," said East Albany resident Amber Davis.

Amber Davis said she was one of the lucky few. Her home was spared, with just a door to replace.

However, when she looked around her neighborhood what she saw was much worse.

"It looked like a war zone. Trees down, power lines down, houses are caved in. It just looks like a nightmare," Davis said looking around her home.

And while her home has minimal damage, her neighbor was not so lucky.

"The tree had fallen in through the roof and through the side of the house and literally the sky is open,"explained her neighbor LeFloyd Odom Jr., "You can see the tree limb."

Odom was not in his home during the storm, but he said driving up to the house he's only had for one year was devastating.

"It was total dismay, and surprise, and disbelief," Odom said.

Odom said he's been through multiple natural disasters in Albany, but never expected to see this much damage.

"I never seen nothing like this before. I was here during the floods in 98, and 94. This is just a total different devastation," explained Odom, "Something totally different. We've never had it before."

But despite the tragedy surrounding his neighborhood, he said he believes Albany will come back better than ever.

"We've been through this in 98 and 94 and I believe we'll come together again," urged Odom.

