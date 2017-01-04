Pilot gets aerial view of Albany damage

Here is a unique view of the damage in Albany.

One resident and viewer, Millie Foster, took to the skies to see where the storm damage was.

Millie said Albany is her home.

She said she has flown over the City many of times, but this flight was much different.

"The devastation was very widespread. I didn't expect it to be as widespread as it was," explained Millie, "I mean, I can't imagine what it felt like to be here in these homes as the storm was moving through."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. ?