Storm damage forces food and clothing ministry to close

A food and clothing ministry will have to close its doors after Monday night's powerful storms severely damaged it.

Love Thy Neighbor housed food and clothing for folks in need in a building on the 100 block of Walnut Street.

They've served nearly 50,000 bags of food to nearly to 127,000 people since 2003.

CEO Ed Haggerty said the storms ripped the front wall off the ministry, forcing them to close.

"There was pretty significant damage," he said. "The inside looked like a tornado hit it. And we'll just have to sit down, and see where we go from here, and where we can relocate, and where we can best serve the community and do the Lord's work. That's the key."

Love Thy Neighbor is affiliated with Avalon United Methodist Church.

Haggerty said he dropped off food at Leesburg Methodist and Rescue Mission.

