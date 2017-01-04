Storm damage forces food and clothing ministry to close

As Albany Public Works crews clean-up downed trees from this week's terrible storms, efforts continue with debris removal from January's tornadoes and high-wind events.More >>
There is a Community Egg Hunt and Fun Day in East Albany on Saturday, April 8, 2017.More >>
Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.78"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -1.78".More >>
Fire Weather Forecast April 7-8, 2017More >>
A Thomasville man is raising money for a dog that could possibly save his life. Zane Griffin has Type 1 Diabetes and is looking to get a diabetic alert dog.More >>
