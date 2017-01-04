Quickie Restaurant serves free meals to storm victims

One Albany restaurant served free meals to folks without power and without a place to stay after Monday night's storms.

The Quickie Restaurant grilled hamburgers and handed out other delicious food for free Wednesday.

Tamara Layfield is the owner.

She said she decided to give out food to this community to help in the way they know best.

By 1 p.m., they had served 75 people.

"Feeding the community until I have no food left in my building," Layfield said. "We're going to continue to feed, and cook, and serve. That's the kind of people we are. We want to serve the community. They've taken care of us and we just want to give back when it's the right thing to do."

Everyone serving and cooking the food volunteered to do so.

The Quickie Restaurant is located at 1906 North Slappey Boulevard.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.