Albany church lends a helping hand after storms

A tree crushed the roof of a resident's home during the storm. (Source: WALB)

The storms brought a day of devastation, but now many folks are talking about recovery and rebuilding.

"Trees have fallen in the yards, trees have fallen on the house, and we're here to help just clear debris and try to serve our neighbors," said Chad Ellis, Gillionville Baptist Church senior pastor.

A small gesture of help that makes a big difference to recovering homeowners.

"You can't put a price on it. I'm just so grateful for all these people," Haley Stanford said with tears in her eyes as she watched everyone work, "Cause we wouldn't be able to do it without them."



A yard full helpers, it's an emotional sight for Haley Stanford. A tree crushed the roof of her home during the storm.

Now, her yard is flooded with friends and strangers lending a helping hand.

"There's just some people calling, leaving messages, and offering their help, food, and water. It's just really humbling and overwhelming," said Stanford.

The folks helping said that's what it's all about.

"There's a lot of need in Albany. The great thing is as much need as there is there are a lot of great stories about neighbors helping neighbors," explained Ellis.

Though tragedy has struck this neighborhood this community said now there is a story of hope.

"We'll look back on this and just see how our city can stand together," explained Stanford.

"We really are one Albany together. Just working together and coming together to serve," echoed Ellis.

Lending a helping hand, a nice gesture that's having a ripple effect through the city.

"I plan as soon as I can get things here cleaned up to move on down the street and help some other people too," said Stanford.

