No room at the Inn? Keep trying

Hotels in Albany are working together to find storm victims a place to stay tonight. Almost all of the hotels in the city say they are completely booked.

If you Google "hotels in Albany" and call the first ten on the list, some may not go through. Maybe because their phone systems were down. But if you don't have a place to stay tonight, there's still some hope.

Folks at the Days Inn in Albany say they have rooms available tonight. They said guests that are already registered have priority though if they need to stay an additional night. They are not offering any specials, and are charging their normal $50 rate.

Folks at the Araamada Inn say they expect vacancies tonight. They are offering a 10% off discount for storm victims.

Knights Inn in Albany also says they will have vacancies. They too are offering a 10% off discount for storm victims.



The Wingate by Wyndham hotel is completely booked. They say their phones have been ringing off the hook. All 85 rooms are full, with over half of their guests being storm victims.

General Manager Vanessa Wright says she's been calling other hotels to try and help folks who cannot find a place to stay. "Most of them are grateful, thankful that we have power. That's the main thing that they're looking for. I understand because I don't have power myself. I understand how they feel about it. They're good. When they come in, they're just relieved to know they have a place for tonight."



The Hilton Garden Inn is completely booked for tonight. So is the Hampton Inn and Suites, as well as the Courtyard Albany.

Wright says she's heard from folks who have decided to travel to surrounding towns to find a hotel.

