NWS: Storm in Albany not a tornado

The National Weather Service has released its Dougherty Co. Storm Survey Update.

The survey team has determined that damage in and around Albany was caused by straight-line winds up to 85 mph. Hurricane force is above 74 mph.

From the sound of storms passing over to the widespread damage left behind there's no doubt the storm was bad.

"For the root system to be completely torn out of the ground it took some serious wind to do that, it takes a significant amount of wind to lay an oak tree down," said NWS Meteorologist Justin Pullin.

A team of meteorologists spent several hours on Wednesday in Albany surveying damage.

One factor that indicated straight line winds as opposed to tornado damage was the path of destruction.

"Another factor the direction of the damage. Trees were all lined in the same direction," explained Pullin. "And damage was not twisted and mangled that would be typical of a tornado. Damaging straight line winds can and will cause damage just like a tornado."

Those winds will also make a loud noise, much like a tornado.

The National Weather Service survey damage team went to Worth County after checking Albany damage today.

NWS also told WALB's First Alert Chief Meteorologist Yolanda Amadeo that they are through, and will not return tomorrow.

They determined that the blast was not a result of rotating winds.

