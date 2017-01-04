Pelham PD: Man arrested for growing marijuana

A wanted man out of Thomas County is in jail after Pelham police said they found him growing marijuana.

Police arrested Corey William Powell, 35, Tuesday afternoon.

Powell was wanted in Thomas County for forgery.

Pelham Police found him in a travel trailer on the 200 block of Pine Street to serve an outstanding arrest warrant and arrested him.

During a search of the trailer, officers found marijuana growing under grow lights and a ventilation system.

He is facing marijuana manufacturing charges.

