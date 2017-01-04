Celebratory gunfire kills man

A Colquitt County man is dead after investigators believe a stray bullet hit him on New Year's Day.

It happened at 12:15 in the morning on the 100 block of Yates Lane.

Colquitt County Sheriff's deputies said Alonzo Cortez and friends were standing in the front yard talking and drinking.

Witnesses told investigators that Cortez suddenly fell to the ground.

Investigators said he was hit by celebratory gun fire.

He was airlifted to Tallahassee where he died.

No arrests have been made.

