FAQ: Albany issues storm information list

Many people have questions regarding Albany's recovery from Monday night's storm.

The city has published a list of important items of information, as of Wednesday afternoon.

"The City staff and crews, along with resources from neighboring communities are working diligently to provide relief and restore power," according to Monique Broughton Knight, of the Albany Utility Administration.

Here is the information the city is posting, as of 2:15 Wednesday afternoon:

Per Mayor Hubbard, there will not be a curfew Wednesday night. Officials urge people to stay out of the affected areas unless they live there.

More than 6,500 residents are still without power.

All residents who have sustained severe damage and have meters and weather heads (service poles) that have been separated from the home, must contact an electrician to repair the meter before power can be restored.

12 crews are working to replace 100 poles that are significant to the main circuits.

Nine neighboring cities are providing assistance: Thomasville, Camilla, Crisp County, Ellaville, Blakely, Moultrie, Douglas, Fitzgerald and Cairo.

Most major intersections have been cleared and crews are continuing to work on getting traffic lights back functional. Below is a list of roads that are still closed at this time. 700 Block Goodall Ave 900 block Don Cutler Sr Dr Mulberry Ave at Delta St Doles Road/Cordele Rd 400 block Odum Ave 1100 block Palmyra Rd 1200 block Palmyra Rd 5th Ave/4th Ave Van Burren St, 2nd Ave to 5th 700 block 3rd Ave Davis Street, 2nd Ave to 7th 700 block of 7th Ave Rawson Dr, Davis to 7th Ave 700 & 800 Block 6th Ave 1100 block 4th Ave 900 block 5th Ave 1100 block Peachtree Terrace 1300 block Eager Ave 1500 block Argonne Dr 1800 block Valley Rd 600 block Russell Rd 1808 Lullwater Rd 500 block Partridge Dr 320 Foundation Ln Mud Creek Road

As of Tuesday, all water and natural gas lines have been repaired.

All residents are asked to bring their debris to the curbside or alley for collection.

Hours at the County landfill are extended for residents to use for disposal of the debris from their homes. Those hours are: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Sunday 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Public Works will resume their normal schedule for trash (90 gallon barrel) pick-up on Thursday, January 5. Please leave barrels out until collected.

All Transit routes resumed Wednesday morning at 10:15, with the exception of Orange (North Jefferson), Red (Don Cutler, Cromartie Beach), 1X (Sylvester Road) and Para Transit (Demand Response Services).

DCSS will reopen on Monday, January 9th.

Volunteers are available to assist with debris clean up to be collected from curbside with priority to elderly and disabled citizens. For assistance contact (229.483.6226, 229.483.6227 or 229.483.6228).

"The City appreciates the community’s patience during this time. Our top priority is to restore services to all impacted area as soon as possible. Please continue to minimize all unnecessary travel and exercise caution of predatory contractors," officials said.

The Albany mayor, Dorothy Hubbard, came onto the 4 p.m. show on Wednesday to talk about where the city was and what we could expect, you can watch it here.

The city manager and all staff want to thank everyone for their continued patience and support.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.