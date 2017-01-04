Red Cross to decide if shelters will be set up

The Red Cross has no shelters set up now but they are meeting with the city shortly to decide if places will be set up. (Source: WALB)

Officials with the Red Cross have teamed up with folks at the Salvation Army and will be getting "boots on the ground" to assess damage.

There are about 50 to 60 people coming in who will be going door to door talking with storm victims.

Volunteers will also be delivering food today to areas that need it. They are asking folks to be patient.

As far as their location, they have no power but they will be moving their headquarters to Christ United Methodist Church on the 500th block of Pine Avenue and operating 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

They said they will still be handling cases in their downtown location.

Folks in need of help can call them at (229) 436-4845.

