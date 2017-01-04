Dougherty Schools out until Monday

Out of an abundance of caution, the Dougherty County School System has decided that schools will reopen for students beginning Monday, January 9.

The bus routes and school start times will be on the normal schedule.

Employees not involved in the DCSS recovery effort should report to their regular work locations beginning 8:00 Friday morning

While significant progress has been made in the storm recovery process, several DCSS facilities and thousands of households are still without power.

"Also, some roadways are still impassable, which would make it difficult to navigate school buses. Based on that information, the changes were made," said DCSS Spokesman J. D. Sumner.

