Kinchafoonee Creek expected to flood

There was quite a problem when the creek washed over its banks in 2015 (Source: WALB)

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Flood Warning for the Kinchafoonee Creek, east of Dawson, at Pinewood Road in Lee County, from late tonight, until further notice. Minor flooding is forecast.



At 9:45 AM Wednesday, the stage was 10.4 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet.



They expect the water to rise above flood stage by late tonight and continue to rise to near 15.1 feet by Friday early afternoon. The water will fall below flood stage by Saturday before midnight.



At 16.0 feet, private dwellings on the right bank near the bridge will begin to flood.

Several homes along the Lower Kinchafoonee Road area could see flooding.

