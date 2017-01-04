Albany Transit System resumes bus routes

Still without electricity, the Albany Transit System will put its buses back on city streets Wednesday morning.

They were out of service Monday evening, since power to the headquarters was cut by the ferocious storm that hit Albany.

Director David Hamilton said Wednesday that they are getting a generator to get enough electricity to bring their computers back up.

They will then be able to get to their para-transit manifests, so their usual handicapped riders can be contacted via cell phone.

The phone company is having issues in the city which is affecting many landlines, including theirs.

Albany Transit will try to resume all their normal bus routes, but some may be curtailed where street closures affect where the buses can go.

