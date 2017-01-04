Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 3, 2017:

BOYS:

Tift Co. 60, Thomasville 28

Fitzgerald 56, Coffee 49

Perry 68, Crisp Co. 61

Terrell Co. 78, Mitchell Co. 71

Irwin Co. 69, Wilcox Co. 52

Turner Co. 77, Echols Co. 64

Randolph-Clay 61, Pelham 58

Stewart Co. 67, Seminole Co. 59

Terrell Academy 87, Westwood 75

GIRLS:

Fitzgerald 62, Coffee 43

Perry 68, Crisp Co. 16

Pelham 80, Randolph-Clay 10

Mitchell Co. 52, Terrell Co. 41

Turner Co. 55, Echols Co. 32

Westwood 54, Terrell Academy 33

