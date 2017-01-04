Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 3, 2017:
BOYS:
Tift Co. 60, Thomasville 28
Fitzgerald 56, Coffee 49
Perry 68, Crisp Co. 61
Terrell Co. 78, Mitchell Co. 71
Irwin Co. 69, Wilcox Co. 52
Turner Co. 77, Echols Co. 64
Randolph-Clay 61, Pelham 58
Stewart Co. 67, Seminole Co. 59
Terrell Academy 87, Westwood 75
GIRLS:
Fitzgerald 62, Coffee 43
Perry 68, Crisp Co. 16
Pelham 80, Randolph-Clay 10
Mitchell Co. 52, Terrell Co. 41
Turner Co. 55, Echols Co. 32
Westwood 54, Terrell Academy 33
