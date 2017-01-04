Crisp's Bryant talks All-American experience

There were very few times this fall Crisp County linebacker Markaviest Bryant had peers on the football field.

That all changed last weekend in Orlando.

"I've never seen so many ballers in one place in my life," he laughs. "Not in my life. Not all in one room."

Bryant was one of those ballers, registering a tackle and a sack at the Under Armour All-American Game. The Cougar star says he felt he held his own against the rest of the nation's best.

"My effort was there. I hustled to the ball. I didn't win every rep, but you're never going to," he says. "I think I put on a pretty good showing."

The next step in Bryant's career is picking where he'll play college ball. "Big Cat" says he's 50-50 between Auburn and Georgia right now, and plans to make his decision by Signing Day.

But wherever he takes his talents, Bryant feels the All-American Game has better prepared for college football.

"It kind of got me started, got my feet wet," he says. "I saw what's coming at the next level. You're going against the best of the best every day, and that's something that I'm looking forward to."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.