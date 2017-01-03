Lee County church feeds storm victims

First Baptist Church of Albany opened its doors to storm victims who might not have a place to eat supper on Tuesday night.

After seeing the devastation across the area, members decided they'd serve a spaghetti dinner for those in need.

Organizers said they've also delivered around 300 meals to people who couldn't make it out.

"There are some places just terribly devastated. Our folks just need help. It's just an opportunity for us to extend grace and kindness to someone and to reach out to them again and share the gospel of Jesus Christ, not necessarily with words, but with actions," said Organizer Butch Knight.

The group plans on serving dinner again on Wednesday.

