Neighbors react to Turner County man killed in storm

Neighbors were heartbroken and shocked on Tuesday when they saw their neighbors home in ruins from the storm. (Source: WALB)

A lot of people were driving by to get a look at the damage done by Monday night's storm to this home, killing a Turner County man.

William Major's, 73, body was pulled from the rubble Tuesday morning.

A brown luggage, dryer and bed frame lie in ruins - once the home of Major.

"With him being less than a half a mile from our house that could've easily been us," said Deanne Richards.

The tragic event was too close for comfort to Turner County resident and neighbor.

"Very upset means that I felt like what if we could've made it to him last night," said Richards.

But it was her neighbor that actually found Major under the debris.

Turner County coroner said neighbors went down to check on Major and called 911.

The storm went through his home around 11 p.m. Monday night and he died from trauma.

"Very concerned being that it was basically a small metal storage building that he had made into a home," said Richards.

The home couldn't withstand the 80 mile per hour winds that left it in pieces.

"We had seen him passing in the road seemed to be a very, very friendly guy," said Richards.

The best word to describe Richards' emotions would be lucky.

Tree limbs split in half, a trampoline destroyed, cars dented - all just steps from her house.

But Richard was thankful that she and her family were alive.

"We were very, very lucky," said Richards.

Officials said Turner County is a good example why folks should listen to weather warnings and move quickly when issued.

