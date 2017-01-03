Georgia Power crews work to restore power

Albany city officials said there are about 8,000 customers still without power, as their crews continue repairs. (Source: WALB)

Thousands of crews are working to get folks power back on Tuesday night. (Source: WALB)

Georgia Power officials said 7,500 homes in South Georgia were without power after the storm.

So far, Georgia Power has restored 7,000 customers and are hoping to have 95-percent restored by Tuesday evening.

The hardest hit areas were Leary and Newton, and areas near Philema and Jefferson in Albany.

They said the damage was so widespread that more than 25 crews were brought in from Tifton, Valdosta, Columbus and Waycross.

"This is probably one of the most intense storms that I've seen on a small scale. The tree damage was just incredible," said Georgia Power Area Manager Jay Smith.

