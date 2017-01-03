Emergency workers continue to respond to widespread damage

Emergency workers have been very busy responding to the destruction throughout Albany.

EMA Director Ron Rowe said that just over 1,000 houses have now been damaged by the storms that came through Monday night.

Rowe said that the Albany Fire Department alone has received 200 emergency calls, its responded to four structure fires, with one fatality.

Other agencies, like the Dougherty County Police, are also helping those affected by the storms.

"So this is not going to be a short process, but I don't see it being a very long extended process wither. We're hoping to get everything up and running by the weekend. That's our goal at this time," explained Rowe.

Rowe said that agencies will continue to update the public throughout the week.

