Law enforcement officer rescues trapped family through window

There are stories of neighbors helping neighbors in this tragic storm, but one Albany family isn't quite sure who helped them get out of their house Monday night.

The Greene family joined many others working their way through the rubble Tuesday afternoon on Avalon Avenue.

Less than 24 hours ago, Latrena Greene and her three children were trapped in their own home, unsure of how or when they would be safe.

"The windows are busted out," Greene said as she got her first good look at her car, now totaled. "There's really no way to enter the back of the house anymore."

Monday night, she and her children made their way to their safe place as the storm hit.

"We heard a big crash. The power went out," she said. "We went to the bathroom because we knew that was the safest place. We prayed. We said, Lord please help us."

A tree crashed on their home, but after the storm passed, the family realized there was no way out.

"My roof and everything was collapsing. My dining room...everything was coming down. You could hear the pictures hitting the floor."

So, Greene called 911, but dispatch wasn't sure when they could send a crew.

Eventually, hope was in sight.

"They pulled me out of this window," said Greene.

A law enforcement officer with an unknown agency rescued the three children and their brave mother through a window.

For that, this mother of three is incredibly thankful.

"I would have just been in distress, because I was trying to hold it together for my kids," she said.

Greene has been in contact with her insurance adjustor.

She and her family will stay with her parents until other housing plans can be made.

