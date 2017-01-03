Leaders work to keep residents safe as Albany recovers from severe weather

Albany leaders met on Tuesday to discuss how to move forward as damage remains in large parts of the city.

Leaders are asking for patience as they deal with a wide array of issues.

The damage is widespread, trees, wires and debris line the streets as city crews team up with other localities to clean up the mess.

"It's almost unprecedented in Albany history that we've had this widespread of a power outage with limbs and trees and alleys. So, we have to go very carefully and methodically to make sure we don't have anybody get injured," explained Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson.

Roberson said, at the height of the storm, around 20,000 customers were without power and that an aerial survey showed damage from Lockett Station Road to Jackson Heights.

And now, agents from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) are here to assist those in Albany and the rest of South Georgia.

"Of course the affected area is quite a bit larger than just Dougherty County. With the condensed population, we decided to focus. Our main efforts here and then go out," said GEMA Agent Frank Maneer.

Maneer said that he covers an area of 23 counties in South Georgia, and all but four had damage.

Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard said that the partnerships the city has forged with agencies across the state are making clean up easier, but they still need the public's help.

"I'm asking for the public's patience. I'm asking that we thank and praise God that it's not any worse than it has been or that it's any worse than it is," said Hubbard.

And, Hubbard hopes it's a demand that will help all stay safe as the city gets life back to normal.

First responders from Lee County and Thomasville are also helping city agencies.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.