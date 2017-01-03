Albany family rocked by severe weather

Trees landed on their home, and their car was destroyed by a fallen tree. (Source: WALB)

An Albany family was in the middle of a game when severe weather hit and they had to get to a safe place in their home. (Source: WALB)

One Albany family, like many others, said that they are grateful to be safe after experiencing the brunt of Monday night's storm winds.

The Weston family said that they were inside their home on Robinhood Road, playing monopoly with their five children, when the storm hit fast.

The mother said that they had just made it into the hallway when trees started snapping.

"Well, we knew it was a tornado warning, but we just didn't think it was going to happen so fast. We were just in the midst of having fun, and then all of the sudden, boom, boom, boom! And all you think is a tree or something hit, and then you open the door, and all of this damage has happened," said resident Lakeisha Watson.

Trees landed on their home, and their car was destroyed by a fallen tree.

The five children, ranging in ages from 3-years-old to 15, are all okay.

