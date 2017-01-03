Power line fire cleared in Dougherty Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Power line fire cleared in Dougherty Co.

By WALB News Team
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Officials have given the all clear after fire crews have responded to a power line that was on fire in Dougherty County.

According to officials a power line that is located about a half mile behind a church at County Line Road and Highway 82 caught on fire.

A crew was sent to the scene and the fire is now out.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly