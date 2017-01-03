Albany Curfew: Frequently Asked Questions

Okay, it's after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Albany's storm curfew is in effect. So what can you do?

Albany officials said the curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, will be enforced on a case-by-case basis.

If you have specific questions, contact the non-emergency call numbers at (229) 483-6226, (229) 483-6227 or (229) 483-6228.

Here are some of the most frequently-asked questions we have received:

Should I drive on roads where storm damage is?

Probably not.

Can I drive at all?

Yes, if you need to.

I need to work past 7 p.m. Can I do that?

Yes.

Will I get arrested for driving past 7 p.m. in Albany?

Probably not, as long as you aren't doing anything illegal.

I need to buy things like food for my family. Can I do that?

If you need to, yes. But remember the store you're thinking of may be closed.

But really everyone, just stay home and avoid everything outside. It's better that way.

