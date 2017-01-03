Historic neighborhood comes together to cleanup

Michael Hefton slept barely three hours, making sure his neighbors were all okay. (Source: WALB)

Trees were down on houses in Albany neighborhoods. (Source: WALB)

The Palmyra Heights neighborhood, known for it's historic canopies of live oak trees was in shambles on Tuesday.

Residents said they couldn't believe the trees could fall down, but they were wrong.

But for some residents, trees on houses was something they had seen before.

"It was coming through and I thought oh lord, not again," Tracy Rowe recalled Tuesday afternoon.

She lost everything she had to a tornado just eight years ago. This time her house is in tact but her emotions are still raw.

"This morning I got up and I'm thinking how much work that we have to do but we are still blessed, we still have our home and our health," said Rowe.

She lives in the historic neighborhood. Today she and her sons are doing everything they can to help those in need.

17-year-old Michael Hefton slept only three hours last night.

"I'm just trying to clean the streets so people can go through and clearing the driveways so people can get in and out and go about their lives," said Hefton.

Neighbors say it's incredible to see everyone, including young kids helping out.

"He was up all night working you know," said David Amerson. He's really devoted and just cares about this neighborhood."

A seven-year-old was even helping out. Her grandmother was nothing but proud.

"It's just amazing how something like this pulls people together. I hadn't cried but when I think about everything people are doing to help us it's awesome," said Debora Radcliffe.

Although they are shocked at what happened in their historic neighborhood, it's those who lent a helping hand that they will leave a lasting impression.

"We may not see each other everyday or speak to each other but when it comes to something like this we all have each other's backs," said Amerson.

On Tuesday, most resident spent the day clearing the streets, they said they will go back tomorrow and fully asses their houses.

