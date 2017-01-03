Stay prepared for severe weather with disaster kit

There are several things, including flashlights you should keep in a disaster kit. (Source: WALB)

Severe weather swept through Southwest Georgia Monday night and an EF1 tornado was confirmed in Mitchell County.

Officials encourage residents to have a plan and disaster kit in place so that you and your family know what to do in case of an emergency.

Kits should include a 72-hour supply of food, water, medicine and cash.

It is also a good idea to have flashlights, tarps and duct tape in case power goes out and your home is damaged.

