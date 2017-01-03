Albany animal hospital helps pets displaced by storm

An Albany animal hospital is offering to take in pets who were displaced by Monday's severe weather. (Source: WALB)

Westover Animal Hospital is willing to house animals that are displaced from Monday night's storm in their office.

This includes pet owners that may have their property damaged and can't keep their pets safe right now.

It will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

People can call the shelter after hours at (229) 883-1618.

