Tuesday's DCSS basketball games cancelled - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's DCSS basketball games cancelled

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
Connect
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Because of severe weather that pounded Albany late Monday night, Tuesday's Dougherty County basketball games have been cancelled.

Westover was scheduled to host Albany, while Dougherty was slated to play Colquitt Co. in Moultrie.

DCSS Athletics says since they aren't region games, they likely won't be made up.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly