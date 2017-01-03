Tuesday's DCSS basketball games cancelled

Because of severe weather that pounded Albany late Monday night, Tuesday's Dougherty County basketball games have been cancelled.
Westover was scheduled to host Albany, while Dougherty was slated to play Colquitt Co. in Moultrie.
DCSS Athletics says since they aren't region games, they likely won't be made up.
