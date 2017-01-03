Internet connected maps reveal roads to avoid

In the wake of strong storms that knocked out power to thousands across Albany, traffic has been difficult for many.

Stoplights without power have led to backups and traffic jams throughout the city, especially along areas of Slappey Blvd.

Albany emergency crews are urging everyone to stay home and avoid traveling on the roads as repair work continues.

But what can you do if you need to drive?

Internet-connected maps from Google or Apple on smartphones or computers can help.

In Google Maps on a smartphone or a computer, select the menu in the upper left side of the screen, and choose "Traffic."

In Apple Maps on iPhone, traffic conditions are displayed automatically.

Lines in colors of green, orange, and shades of red describe the pace of traffic along routes.

Green lines indicate fast or on-time traffic. Orange and red lines indicate slow or delayed traffic flow.

This measure is not 100 percent accurate but can give you a good indication of what traffic is like on roads you plan to travel on.

Apple Maps is available on iOS devices. Google Maps is available on Android and iOS devices. Both are free to use.

