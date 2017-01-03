Howling winds slice through Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Howling winds slice through Albany

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Many neighborhoods in Northwest Albany were heavily damaged by winds up to 90 miles per hour Monday night.

Barnesdale Way and Lady Marion Lane, a few blocks off of Dawson Road, behind the Market Square Shopping Center, sustained heavy damage. Many trees were uprooted and down across homes, vehicles, and carports.

Several residents described a terrible loud sound when the storm hit.

One man we spoke with says his family took cover after getting an alert from the WALB weather app.

"It was just a tremendous wind, and when the windows started busting in, you could just hear the whirling and the loud noise all throughout the house. It was just bad," said Brain Cochran.

Several large trees were uprooted the 2200 block of Robinhood, smashing into cars and homes, also blocking the road.

No injuries were reported in this neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.78"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -1.66".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.76"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -1.66".

    More >>

  • Restaurants in Thomasville participate in 'Dining for Disaster Relief

    Restaurants in Thomasville participate in 'Dining for Disaster Relief

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:27:44 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    People in Thomasville raised money for disaster relief at South Georgia restaurants on Thursday. They are participated in the Dining for Disaster relief event. "Given the recent storms that have come through our area it's important for us to take care of each other," said Ian Badger, General Manager

    More >>

    People in Thomasville raised money for disaster relief at South Georgia restaurants on Thursday. They are participated in the Dining for Disaster relief event. "Given the recent storms that have come through our area it's important for us to take care of each other," said Ian Badger, General Manager

    More >>

  • Masters patrons honor Arnold Palmer

    Masters patrons honor Arnold Palmer

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:23:19 GMT
    Patrons honored Palmer (Source:WALB)Patrons honored Palmer (Source:WALB)

    The Masters Tournament started on a solemn note as patrons and competitors honored the late Arnold Palmer Thursday. 

    More >>

    The Masters Tournament started on a solemn note as patrons and competitors honored the late Arnold Palmer Thursday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly