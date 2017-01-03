Howling winds slice through Albany

Many neighborhoods in Northwest Albany were heavily damaged by winds up to 90 miles per hour Monday night.



Barnesdale Way and Lady Marion Lane, a few blocks off of Dawson Road, behind the Market Square Shopping Center, sustained heavy damage. Many trees were uprooted and down across homes, vehicles, and carports.

Several residents described a terrible loud sound when the storm hit.

One man we spoke with says his family took cover after getting an alert from the WALB weather app.

"It was just a tremendous wind, and when the windows started busting in, you could just hear the whirling and the loud noise all throughout the house. It was just bad," said Brain Cochran.

Several large trees were uprooted the 2200 block of Robinhood, smashing into cars and homes, also blocking the road.

No injuries were reported in this neighborhood.

