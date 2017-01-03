City officials announce 7 p.m. curfew for Albany

Law enforcement officials want the community to cooperate and warns that they are serious. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard has declared a curfew for the city of Albany.

The curfew will be from 7 p.m. Tuesday January 3, to 7 a.m. Wednesday January 4.

"If you're legitimately going to work, we're not trying to affect that. We're trying to keep people that don't have a reason to be out, out of these hazard areas," said EMA Chief Ron Rowe.

"We understand the curfew is not favorable by many people. But the curfew is very much needed tonight," said Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul.

Albany Police, Dougherty County Police, and Dougherty County Sheriff's Office deputies are all working together to blanket patrols enforcing the curfew.

After Monday's powerful storm did heavy damage across large parts of the city, officials issued an emergency declaration and issued a curfew, so cleanup can continue through the night.

"We have heavy front end loaders. We need to get people in and out of these neighborhoods. Cut this wood up, get it out of the way. Get the debris, remove the debris. And in case emergency vehicles need to utilize these roads," explained Sproul.

The Sheriff said that with whole neighborhoods still without power, many people have left their homes, and they are going to keep them safe.

So they are asking residents to cooperate, the curfew will lifted at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Businesses can decide if they want to stay open.

For any questions, contact the non-emergency call numbers at (229) 483-6226, (229) 483-6227 or (229) 483-6228.

City officials will meet daily to decide whether to extend the curfew.

The curfew will be enforced by police and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

