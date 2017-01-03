Emergency services at Phoebe remain open after storms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Emergency services at Phoebe remain open after storms

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Phoebe's CEO wants the public to know their emergency services are up and running.

Crews are accessing the damage the severe storms caused. 

President and CEO Joel Wernick said flying debris caused damage to the main campus. 

He said hospital personnel took precautions by moving everyone away from the windows and into the hallways. 

"Coming to our main campus is not real easy," he said. "There is a lot of traffic congestion, mainly because a lot of downed trees that we have here in our area.  We would tell people that while, perhaps everything to them might be an emergency, if it's something that can wait, we would encourage them to go not to our Main Campus but to our convenient care centers."

The physician practices were closed Tuesday in the Albany area

They were open in Lee County. 

The northwest and east convenient centers are open. 

Facilities in Americus, Sylvester, and Cuthbert have not been affected. 

