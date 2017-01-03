EF1 Tornado confirmed in Mitchell Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

EF1 Tornado confirmed in Mitchell Co.

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
BACONTON, GA (WALB) -

Emergency Management Officials in Mitchell County have confirmed that an EF-1 tornado, with 95 mile per hour winds, hit Mitchell County on Monday night.

Clark Harrell, the EMA Director for Mitchell County spoke with the National Weather Service earlier this afternoon.

Harrell has confirmed that at least 47 homes in the Baconton vicinity were damaged by this storm.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.78"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -1.66".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.76"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -1.66".

    More >>

  • Restaurants in Thomasville participate in 'Dining for Disaster Relief

    Restaurants in Thomasville participate in 'Dining for Disaster Relief

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:27:44 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    People in Thomasville raised money for disaster relief at South Georgia restaurants on Thursday. They are participated in the Dining for Disaster relief event. "Given the recent storms that have come through our area it's important for us to take care of each other," said Ian Badger, General Manager

    More >>

    People in Thomasville raised money for disaster relief at South Georgia restaurants on Thursday. They are participated in the Dining for Disaster relief event. "Given the recent storms that have come through our area it's important for us to take care of each other," said Ian Badger, General Manager

    More >>

  • Masters patrons honor Arnold Palmer

    Masters patrons honor Arnold Palmer

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:23:19 GMT
    Patrons honored Palmer (Source:WALB)Patrons honored Palmer (Source:WALB)

    The Masters Tournament started on a solemn note as patrons and competitors honored the late Arnold Palmer Thursday. 

    More >>

    The Masters Tournament started on a solemn note as patrons and competitors honored the late Arnold Palmer Thursday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly