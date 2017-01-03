Albany commissioner calls on restaurants to help after severe storms

BJ Fletcher wants local restaurants to help feed crews that have been working tirelessly following storms. (Source: WALB)

One City Commissioner is calling on local restaurants to help feed the crews working to cleanup Albany after Monday night's storms.

Ward III's B. J. Fletcher, a long-time restaurateur, wants restaurants to provide food to those who have been working to get the power back for the last several hours.

She is also concerned about those unable to get out of their homes.

B. J.'s Country Buffet has already provided several hot meals but she said more needs to be done.

"Dunkin' Donuts has absolutely stepped up to the plate and gave them coffee and doughnuts this morning," said Fletcher.

"We've got crews that have been working steadily. I want to ask all of the restaurants, if you could please throw some sandwiches together, some hot meals together."

If you'd like to help, you can contact Fletcher at (229) 854-9443 and the City Attorney's Office (229) 431-2805.

