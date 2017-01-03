Albany commissioner calls on restaurants to help after severe st - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany commissioner calls on restaurants to help after severe storms

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
BJ Fletcher (Source: WALB) BJ Fletcher (Source: WALB)
BJ Fletcher wants local restaurants to help feed crews that have been working tirelessly following storms. (Source: WALB) BJ Fletcher wants local restaurants to help feed crews that have been working tirelessly following storms. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One City Commissioner is calling on local restaurants to help feed the crews working to cleanup Albany after Monday night's storms.

Ward III's B. J. Fletcher, a long-time restaurateur, wants restaurants to provide food to those who have been working to get the power back for the last several hours.

She is also concerned about those unable to get out of their homes.

B. J.'s Country Buffet has already provided several hot meals but she said more needs to be done.

"Dunkin' Donuts has absolutely stepped up to the plate and gave them coffee and doughnuts this morning," said Fletcher.

"We've got crews that have been working steadily.  I want to ask all of the restaurants, if you could please throw some sandwiches together, some hot meals together."

If you'd like to help, you can contact Fletcher at (229) 854-9443 and the City Attorney's Office (229) 431-2805. 

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.78"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -1.66".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.76"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -1.66".

    More >>

  • Restaurants in Thomasville participate in 'Dining for Disaster Relief

    Restaurants in Thomasville participate in 'Dining for Disaster Relief

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:27:44 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    People in Thomasville raised money for disaster relief at South Georgia restaurants on Thursday. They are participated in the Dining for Disaster relief event. "Given the recent storms that have come through our area it's important for us to take care of each other," said Ian Badger, General Manager

    More >>

    People in Thomasville raised money for disaster relief at South Georgia restaurants on Thursday. They are participated in the Dining for Disaster relief event. "Given the recent storms that have come through our area it's important for us to take care of each other," said Ian Badger, General Manager

    More >>

  • Masters patrons honor Arnold Palmer

    Masters patrons honor Arnold Palmer

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:23:19 GMT
    Patrons honored Palmer (Source:WALB)Patrons honored Palmer (Source:WALB)

    The Masters Tournament started on a solemn note as patrons and competitors honored the late Arnold Palmer Thursday. 

    More >>

    The Masters Tournament started on a solemn note as patrons and competitors honored the late Arnold Palmer Thursday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly