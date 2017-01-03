Victim identified in Turner Co. storm death

A 73-year-old Turner County man died just before midnight on Monday, according to Coroner Edgar Perry.

Officials said that William Major died when the small wooden storage house he was living in was struck by severe weather around 11 p.m.

According to officials, neighbors went to check on Major Tuesday morning, that's when they saw the rubble.

911 was called around 9:15 a.m. and the coroner was called around 9:30 a.m.

Officials said that Major died from generalized trauma.

The small storage house on Julienne Road had insulation installed so that he could live in the unit.

