Dougherty Commission declares emergency - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Commission declares emergency

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
(WALB graphic) (WALB graphic)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Dougherty County Commission met Tuesday morning, and approved a declaration of emergency, due to the storms that ravaged the area Monday night.

Here is the text of the resolution-

WHEREAS: The County of Dougherty, Georgia has experienced an event of Critical significance as a result of tornadoes and high winds on the 2nd day of January, 2017, and;

WHEREAS: There exist emergency circumstances requiring extraordinary and immediate corrective acts for the protection of the health and safety of the citizens of the County of Dougherty, and,

WHEREAS: To prevent or minimize injury to people and damage to property resulting from this event,

NOW THEREFORE: The County of Dougherty declares that a local state of emergency  exists.

IT IS ORDERED: That the County of Dougherty Emergency Management Agency  activate the county Emergency Operations Plan, and,

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: That the emergency management ordinances adopted by the Dougherty County Commission be operative.

Signed,

Christopher Cohilas,
Chairman, Dougherty County Commission

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Restaurants in Thomasville participate in 'Dining for Disaster Relief

    Restaurants in Thomasville participate in 'Dining for Disaster Relief

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:27:44 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    People in Thomasville raised money for disaster relief at South Georgia restaurants on Thursday. They are participated in the Dining for Disaster relief event. "Given the recent storms that have come through our area it's important for us to take care of each other," said Ian Badger, General Manager

    More >>

    People in Thomasville raised money for disaster relief at South Georgia restaurants on Thursday. They are participated in the Dining for Disaster relief event. "Given the recent storms that have come through our area it's important for us to take care of each other," said Ian Badger, General Manager

    More >>

  • Masters patrons honor Arnold Palmer

    Masters patrons honor Arnold Palmer

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:23:19 GMT
    Patrons honored Palmer (Source:WALB)Patrons honored Palmer (Source:WALB)

    The Masters Tournament started on a solemn note as patrons and competitors honored the late Arnold Palmer Thursday. 

    More >>

    The Masters Tournament started on a solemn note as patrons and competitors honored the late Arnold Palmer Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Watermelon crop affected by Wednesday's storm

    Watermelon crop affected by Wednesday's storm

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:16:35 GMT
    Heavy rainfall flooded a Crisp County watermelon field. (Source: WALB)Heavy rainfall flooded a Crisp County watermelon field. (Source: WALB)

    Farmers are out replanting tonight, less than 24 hours after a storm pulled their crop out of the ground. Wednesday's storm systems did not bring nearly as much damage to South Georgia as they had the potential to. 

    More >>

    Farmers are out replanting tonight, less than 24 hours after a storm pulled their crop out of the ground. Wednesday's storm systems did not bring nearly as much damage to South Georgia as they had the potential to. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly