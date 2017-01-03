Dougherty Commission declares emergency

The Dougherty County Commission met Tuesday morning, and approved a declaration of emergency, due to the storms that ravaged the area Monday night.

Here is the text of the resolution-

WHEREAS: The County of Dougherty, Georgia has experienced an event of Critical significance as a result of tornadoes and high winds on the 2nd day of January, 2017, and;

WHEREAS: There exist emergency circumstances requiring extraordinary and immediate corrective acts for the protection of the health and safety of the citizens of the County of Dougherty, and,

WHEREAS: To prevent or minimize injury to people and damage to property resulting from this event,

NOW THEREFORE: The County of Dougherty declares that a local state of emergency exists.

IT IS ORDERED: That the County of Dougherty Emergency Management Agency activate the county Emergency Operations Plan, and,

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: That the emergency management ordinances adopted by the Dougherty County Commission be operative.

Signed,

Christopher Cohilas,

Chairman, Dougherty County Commission

