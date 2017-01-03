Coroner urges caution after woman dies in house fire

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler confirms that a 73 year old woman died overnight, from smoke inhalation from a fire in her home.

Fowler said that Linda Minton's body was discovered Tuesday morning when family members went to check on her.

It appears that candles burning in the house ignited materials in the house, and that caused a major fire in the 1300 block of Eager Drive.

"They have to be very careful about where they put candles. You need to set candles in a space that nothing can catch fire on. You need to stay alert because you can fall asleep and the candle can burn low and catch something on fire. During the storm, people need to be very careful," he said.

Fowler believes that this fire may have been related to the storm that roared through Albany Monday night.



