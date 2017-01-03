Coroner urges caution after woman dies in house fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Coroner urges caution after woman dies in house fire

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
Coroner Michael Fowler (Source: WALB) Coroner Michael Fowler (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler confirms that a 73 year old woman died overnight, from smoke inhalation from a fire in her home.

Fowler said that Linda Minton's body was discovered Tuesday morning when family members went to check on her.

It appears that candles burning in the house ignited materials in the house, and that caused a major fire in the 1300 block of Eager Drive.

"They have to be very careful about where they put candles. You need to set candles in a space that nothing can catch fire on. You need to stay alert because you can fall asleep and the candle can burn low and catch something on fire. During the storm, people need to be very careful," he said.

Fowler believes that this fire may have been related to the storm that roared through Albany Monday night.


Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Restaurants in Thomasville participate in 'Dining for Disaster Relief

    Restaurants in Thomasville participate in 'Dining for Disaster Relief

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:27:44 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    People in Thomasville raised money for disaster relief at South Georgia restaurants on Thursday. They are participated in the Dining for Disaster relief event. "Given the recent storms that have come through our area it's important for us to take care of each other," said Ian Badger, General Manager

    More >>

    People in Thomasville raised money for disaster relief at South Georgia restaurants on Thursday. They are participated in the Dining for Disaster relief event. "Given the recent storms that have come through our area it's important for us to take care of each other," said Ian Badger, General Manager

    More >>

  • Masters patrons honor Arnold Palmer

    Masters patrons honor Arnold Palmer

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:23:19 GMT
    Patrons honored Palmer (Source:WALB)Patrons honored Palmer (Source:WALB)

    The Masters Tournament started on a solemn note as patrons and competitors honored the late Arnold Palmer Thursday. 

    More >>

    The Masters Tournament started on a solemn note as patrons and competitors honored the late Arnold Palmer Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Watermelon crop affected by Wednesday's storm

    Watermelon crop affected by Wednesday's storm

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:16:35 GMT
    Heavy rainfall flooded a Crisp County watermelon field. (Source: WALB)Heavy rainfall flooded a Crisp County watermelon field. (Source: WALB)

    Farmers are out replanting tonight, less than 24 hours after a storm pulled their crop out of the ground. Wednesday's storm systems did not bring nearly as much damage to South Georgia as they had the potential to. 

    More >>

    Farmers are out replanting tonight, less than 24 hours after a storm pulled their crop out of the ground. Wednesday's storm systems did not bring nearly as much damage to South Georgia as they had the potential to. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly