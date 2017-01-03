Storm leaves widespread damage, power outages - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Storm leaves widespread damage, power outages

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
Connect
Third Avenue trees downed (Source: WALB viewer) Third Avenue trees downed (Source: WALB viewer)
Trailers tossed over by high winds at Miller-Coors (Source: WALB viewer) Trailers tossed over by high winds at Miller-Coors (Source: WALB viewer)
The 1500 block of Hoover Street (Source: WALB) The 1500 block of Hoover Street (Source: WALB)
This awning was wrecked on Barnesdale Way (Source: WALB) This awning was wrecked on Barnesdale Way (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dozens of Albany streets were closed Tuesday morning. The most problematic may have been the Liberty Bypass, between Clark Avenue and Blaylock Street.

Crews are working to clear the high trafficked areas first, and then will work their way through neighbors blocked by fallen trees. And that could take a while.

At 8:15AM, Georgia Power indicated that about 1,100 customers were without power in the Albany area. By 11:30, that number was down to about 635.

There are over 100 in the Ashburn area, and about 80 in the Abbeville area.

Albany officials say that city buses are running a delayed schedule, and Albany WG&L is unable to take payments today.

Nearly 80 trailer units were damaged or destroyed at Miller-Coors Brewery.  Sources say for now, the plant is shutdown to all but essential personnel. 

Friends and family of those who live around Indian creek off Lockett Station Road in Albany are having to walk back into the neighborhood to get to their loved ones because of downed power lines and downed trees.

More: School closings and delays

Several vehicles parked in front because they can't get back in there. A fence is down at the front. A fire crew kept people from getting too close to a power line down in front of the neighborhood; they're not sure if it is still active.

Friends and family say they'll do whatever they can to get back there and touch base with loved ones.

The Avenues, off Slappey Boulevard, saw some of the worst damage in the city, as centuries old trees came crashing down.

Crews are out trying to assess all this damage, especially in the 6th and 7th avenue areas. A lot of residents say the lucky thing is, they're all OK.

"We come outside a little bit later after we knew that it was safe, and we see a tree is in between our three cars, with minor damage. But the tree didn't hit any of our cars. It is incredibly miraculous," said Emily Danforth.

Downed trees and power lines are blocking the roads all in this area. That's creating some problems for crews, and some residents taking it on themselves to try and help out.

One has a chainsaw, trying to cut some of the limbs and clear some of the roads for fire officials. He says after a scary night, he's just trying to do his part.

"After everything was settled, I came out and made sure everything was alright, and started clearing paths for the utility company to get in here, and maybe get us some power back by the early tomorrow," said Jeremy McDonald.

And the work is really just beginning for crews as they start trying to clean up the damage from a very severe weather event on Monday night.

