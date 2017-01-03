UPDATE: Avoid Bypass due to congestion

Traffic on the Liberty Bypass, between Clark Avenue and Blaylock Street, has been blocked most of the day, because of downed power lines.

Power crews worked to restore the lines in a safe manner, and traffic quickly overwhelmed the area.

Traffic is being re-routed around the area, according to the Department of transportation.

It's best to use a different route for the time being.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.