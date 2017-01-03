Albany family ready to survey home's damage from severe storms

Albany resident Julia Williams responded to help her parents after the severe storms. (Source: WALB)

They live on Lockett Station Road and called their daughter because they heard a lot of noise from the storm.

Williams said her parents were pretty scared. Someone knocked on their door asking if they were okay, so they knew there was a lot of damage.

And there was: Multiple trees down in their yard, two damaged cars from a tree falling on their carport and power lines down.

"The wires here are down because the trees fell across the wires, so it looked pretty bad by what we can see with the flashlight," said Williams.

Williams said the next step is to survey the damage in the morning, but they're thankful no one was hurt.

