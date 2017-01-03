Albany pet salon damaged in severe storms

The worst visible damage is a tree that looks to have crashed through the roof. (Source: WALB)

One business with significant damage from Monday night's storms is the Eastside Pet Salon and Dog Park on Gillionville Road in Albany.

School closings

Several trees were down around the building, but the worst visible damage is a tree that looks to have crashed through the roof.

The business's sign is also completely torn up. Pieces were seen laying on the ground around the building early Tuesday morning.

It is not yet known if there were any pets inside the building at the time of the storm.

Albany / Dougherty County residents with non-emergencies need to call these numbers:

229-483-6226

229-483-6227

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.