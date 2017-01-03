Emergency officials: Stay home until daybreak

Officials urged residents across South Georgia to stay home and not venture out until daylight, after strong storms damaged homes and toppled many trees and power lines.

Police have blocked part of the Liberty Bypass, between Clark Avenue and Blaylock Street, possibly due downed power lines. The Bypass is accessible from Blaylock Street, toward the west.

School Closings

The call for caution came from Dougherty County's EMA Chief, who said there was tremendous damage in parts of Albany.

Albany / Dougherty County residents with non-emergencies need to call these numbers:

229-483-6226

229-483-6227

Power was still out for much of Albany as of 5:30AM. Multiple gas leaks were reported on 3rd and 5th Avenue.

MORE: Storm damage across Southwest Georgia

Flooding was reported on E. Broad Avenue as well as the Broadway underpass.

The total number of homes damaged by the storm was unconfirmed early Tuesday morning, but emergency crews said it was in the "high double digits."

Hundreds of trees were reported down as a results of the severe storms.

Crews began clearing the main roadways in Albany early Tuesday, and said they would begin clearing neighborhood roads after that.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone injured by the storms.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital said it was operating on "emergency power."

Several roads, including Astel, Shirley, and Maple were closed to traffic early Tuesday morning.

For the latest alerts on news and storm updates, download the WALB News and Weather apps, free in your app store.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.