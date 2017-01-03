Crews respond to widespread damage in Albany and Dougherty Co.

After severe weather swept through Albany and Dougherty County, officials are working to help all residents in need.

Those with non-emergencies can call (229) 483-6226 or (229) 483-6227 or (229) 483-6228 for assistance.

Currently, all Albany Fire Department trucks and crews are responding to widespread storm damage.

Officials have said that the number of homes with trees on them is in the double digits.

Numerous trees and power lines are down throughout the area.

The hardest hit areas are on Gillionville Road, Lockette Station and the areas around Jefferson Street and the Albany bypass.

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads due to down trees, debris and live wires.

Non essential Albany city employees should not come in to work until 10 a.m.

