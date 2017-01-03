PHOTOS: Storm damage throughout Southwest GA - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

PHOTOS: Storm damage throughout Southwest GA

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia, here is what our viewers have called in to report:

  • 1100 block of Eager Avenue
  • 1700 block of Malone Drive
  • 1700 block of West Oglethorpe
  • 1200 block of West 2nd Avenue - gas line broken
  • North Jefferson and Philema - house fire
  • Lovers Lane - power outage
  • North Westover Blvd - power outage
  • Shady Glenn Lane - power outage
  • 1200 block of Pinecrest Drive
  • Quail Hollow Road - power lines down
  • 500 block of Troy Avenue - trees on apartment
  • Madison and 10th - flooding
  • 8th Avenue - tree fell on car, woman stuck in car
  • 900 block of N Cleveland - power outage, trees on the house
  • 800 block of 7th Avenue - trees down on houses
  • 1300 block of 8th Avenue - back porch screen gone
  • 1400 block of Eager Drive - power lines, trees down
  • 1800 block of Whisperwood Street
  • 1700 block of Whispered Street
  • Turner Field Road - trees down
  • Harvest Lane and Philip Drive - trees down
  • Forest Glenn and Dawson - severe damage
  • 1200 Parker Avenue - power outage
  • 900 block of 6th Avenue - severe damage
  • 900 block of Tift Avenue
  • Dorchester - roof collapsed
  • Turner Field Road - flooding
  • Jenkins Road - power outages
  • Gillionville Road - power outages, severe damage
  • Worth County:
    • Highway 313, trees blocking roadways
  • Bainbridge:
    • Dothan Road
    • Donald Drive
    • Dennard Street
    • Bethel Road
    • Newton Road
    • Spring Creek Raod
    • Hales Landing
    • John Sam Road
  • Neighborhoods:
    • Crofton Subdivision (Marlborough, Foxridge, Millbrooke) - trees down
    • Lockett Station - trees down
    • Lake Park - trees down

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

