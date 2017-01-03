PHOTOS: Storm damage throughout Southwest GA

There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia, here is what our viewers have called in to report:

1100 block of Eager Avenue

1700 block of Malone Drive

1700 block of West Oglethorpe

1200 block of West 2nd Avenue - gas line broken

North Jefferson and Philema - house fire

Lovers Lane - power outage

North Westover Blvd - power outage

Shady Glenn Lane - power outage

1200 block of Pinecrest Drive

Quail Hollow Road - power lines down

500 block of Troy Avenue - trees on apartment

Madison and 10th - flooding

8th Avenue - tree fell on car, woman stuck in car

900 block of N Cleveland - power outage, trees on the house

800 block of 7th Avenue - trees down on houses

1300 block of 8th Avenue - back porch screen gone

1400 block of Eager Drive - power lines, trees down

1800 block of Whisperwood Street

1700 block of Whispered Street

Turner Field Road - trees down

Harvest Lane and Philip Drive - trees down

Forest Glenn and Dawson - severe damage

1200 Parker Avenue - power outage

900 block of 6th Avenue - severe damage

900 block of Tift Avenue

Dorchester - roof collapsed

Turner Field Road - flooding

Jenkins Road - power outages

Gillionville Road - power outages, severe damage

Worth County: Highway 313, trees blocking roadways

Bainbridge: Dothan Road Donald Drive Dennard Street Bethel Road Newton Road Spring Creek Raod Hales Landing John Sam Road

Neighborhoods: Crofton Subdivision (Marlborough, Foxridge, Millbrooke) - trees down Lockett Station - trees down Lake Park - trees down



