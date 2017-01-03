Revenue from fireworks will help with trauma care

A new law will allocate revenue from fireworks sales to trauma care, fire protection services and public safety. (Source: WALB)

Many celebrated New Year's Eve by setting off fireworks, and with the flip of the calendar also came some changes to how taxes on those products are distributed.

"Everybody buys the same kind of products, just not as many of the products you know," said Big Bang and Pyrozone owner Michael Pearlman.

Pearlman said that mortars and large displays have been most popular over the past couple weeks, but another holiday still reigns king when it comes to sales.

"We don't have as many sales New Years Eve week, but July Fourth is still our big time of the year," said Pearlman.

Pearlman added that this was the first year he's sold on the week of New Years in the state, and now 2017 will be the first year revenues from fireworks taxes will be allocated for trauma care, fire protection services and public safety.

And, since Pearlman's shop is open year round, those dollars will come from other occasions, too.

"Weddings, wedding sparklers and you know, gender reveals. People want all blue fireworks or all pink fireworks so they can do it as a surprise," explained Pearlman.

A surprise that will put a spark in the sky and money in the pockets of agencies working to keep people safe around the state.

Those changes on how tax revenue for fireworks is allocated were voted in during the November General Election.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.