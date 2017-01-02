Family okay after fire destroys Albany home

Crews responded to a house fire in Albany during severe weather in Monday night. (Source: WALB)

A family lost their home after crews responded to a house fire on north Jefferson Street Monday night during severe weather.

It happened around 11 p.m.and the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors said that they heard a loud boom during the height of the storm and then saw a dark glow in distance.

A nephew of the homeowner said that a tree fell on a power line and the power line fell on the home and sparked the fire.

He also said that everything is gone but everyone is okay.

