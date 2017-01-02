Four Albany boys donate to Challenger League

A group of kids who attend Deerfield-Windsor School dropped off new baseball gear at the Challenger League - an organization for special needs kids. (Source: WALB)

An Albany non profit got a special delivery Tuesday afternoon.

A group of kids who attend Deerfield-Windsor School dropped off new baseball gear at the Challenger League - an organization for special needs kids.

Four boys decided to ask for baseball equipment for their birthday instead of presents.

And they did something that most kids don't do, donate their birthday gifts to a good cause.

"To help other people who want to play sports but they can't," said the kids.

The Challenger League baseball league starts in March.

For more information on how you can sign up, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.